PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt looks stunning in pastel as she roots for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at the screening of Guilty

Alia Bhatt was snapped at the screening of Guilty today evening. Check out the photos right here.

It is always great to find your people around you when it is your big day, isn't it? The day becomes bigger with your people around you to support you and of course, root for you as well. And today, turning the perfect cheerleader to best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is . The actress was present at the screening of her BFF's film, Guilty, and also joining her were her family members - mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia was all smiles as she posed for photos for the paps and was beaming with joy in all the photos. The actress sported a pretty chic lilac dress and paired it with a pair of yellow heels, which obviously did not go unnoticed for the sheer fact that it looks uber cool. Akansha was dressed in a black dress and was happy to pose for photos with her BFF. Meanwhile, both Shaheen and her mother kept the look simple.

Check out Alia Bhatt's photos right here:

On the work front, Alia was snapped on the sets of Brahmastra while shooting with Amitabh Bachchan and team and he also shared a photo from the sets, where he was all praises for her. The actress will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2, and RRR.

Credits :Manav Manglani

