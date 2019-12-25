PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt makes her debut at the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch with beau Ranbir Kapoor

After partying it up with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan last night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made an appearance for the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch. Check out the lovebirds' photos below.

and are the Bollywood lovebirds to root for in 2019! What kickstarted as a college crush for Alia soon blossomed into more when the two were signed to star together in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious superhero drama Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan and . The pair fell in love while shooting together and months later, they are still going strong! Last night, the couple made a rare appearance together and were all smiles as they attended and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas celebrations.

For the Kapoor family, the annual Christmas lunch at the late Shashi Kapoor's Mumbai home has become a tradition; thanks to the legendary actor's late wife Jennifer Kendal, which started over three decades ago. The entire Kapoor clan sees to it that the Christmas feast is unmissable and this year, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the annual lunch. That's right! Alia accompanied Ranbir to the family tradition and the couple was spotted making their way to the Christmas lunch. The Brahmastra duo happily posed for the paparazzi before they joined the Kapoor family for the hearty lunch.

Check out Ranbir and Alia's photos below:

Ranbir kept it casual in a white tee, which was paired with khaki pants, a denim jacket, crisp white sneakers and black sunglasses. On the other hand, Alia looked cute as a button in a baby blue crop top with checkered sleeves which was paired with long baby pink and blue checkered flowy skirt. The actress wore white strappy platform heels, a fresh face of makeup and cascading curls to complete the easy-breezy look.

We adore this couple and how!

Also in attendance at the Kapoor Christmas lunch were Randhir Kapoor, , , Saif, Kareena with Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor with Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has been pushed for a 2020 release.

