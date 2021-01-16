PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt nails the desi girl avatar in white palazzo suit as she is papped post dance session

Alia Bhatt never fails to make heads turn with her fashion statements every time she steps out in the city and today was no different.

is one of the most hardworking and loved actresses in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The bubbly actress has proved her mettle time and again and is known for her impeccable acting prowess. Besides, the Student of The Year actress is also known for going an extra mile for her projects. And while Alia has some interesting movies in her kitty, the diva is seen preparing for the same time and again. Keeping up with the same, the Dear Zindagi star was recently papped outside her dance classes in the city.

In the pics, Alia was seen flaunting her desi girl avatar and it was difficult to take eyes off her. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress opted for a white coloured palazzo suit as she was clicked post her dance session. She had completed her look by tying half of her hair in a back bun. Besides, Alia was seen wearing a white coloured mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in the country.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s recent pics:

Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The Shaandaar actress will soon be seen romancing beau in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. Besides, Alia is also working on SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. The diva has also been roped in for ’s upcoming period drama Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

