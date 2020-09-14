PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt nails her no make up look as she visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office
Ever since there has been a relief in the COVID 19 lockdown in Maharashtra, the entertainment industry is getting back in action gradually and our celebs are resuming the shooting. Amid this, Alia Bhatt is also getting her life back on track and is looking forward to resuming work. While the actress was recently snapped while exiting Karan Johar’s office, this time the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office as she made her way towards her car.
In the picture, Alia was spotted wearing a white coloured striped kurta with embroidery on her neck. She had paired it with a mauve coloured pyjama and white sandals and also kept her hair locks open. Besides the Dear Zindagi actress was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. To note, Alia will be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in the director’s upcoming project Gangubai Kathiawadi wherein the actress will be seen playing the titular role. To note the movie is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai
Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pics as she exits Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office:
To note, apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in daddy Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2, has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial action fantasy drama Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Besides, she will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer project RRR.
Also Read: PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt keeps it casual in a striped blue dress & yellow mask as she exits Karan Johar’s office
