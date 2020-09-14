PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt nails her no make up look as she visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office

Alia Bhatt, who is collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi, was papped outside his office today.

Ever since there has been a relief in the COVID 19 lockdown in Maharashtra, the entertainment industry is getting back in action gradually and our celebs are resuming the shooting. Amid this, is also getting her life back on track and is looking forward to resuming work. While the actress was recently snapped while exiting ’s office, this time the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office as she made her way towards her car.

In the picture, Alia was spotted wearing a white coloured striped kurta with embroidery on her neck. She had paired it with a mauve coloured pyjama and white sandals and also kept her hair locks open. Besides the Dear Zindagi actress was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. To note, Alia will be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in the director’s upcoming project Gangubai Kathiawadi wherein the actress will be seen playing the titular role. To note the movie is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai

To note, apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in daddy Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2, has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial action fantasy drama Brahmastra opposite , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and . Besides, she will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer project RRR.

