PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt opts for a casual look as she gets papped outside a dubbing studio wearing mask

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘a Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, has been updating her fans via social media with her latest photos and videos, however, today, fans of the actress were overjoyed as she was snapped in the city. Yes, today, Alia Bhatt was papped in the city and in the photos, this Raazi actress was papped outside a dubbing studio, and she was seen taking all the precautionary measures as she stepped out wearing masks and gloves. Also, Alia opted for a causal look in joggers and shirt and looks like, Alia was in a hurry as she didn’t wave at the paps and quickly went inside the studio.

Now post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Alia Bhatt and other star kids were subjected to a lot of hate on social media after fans of the late actor pointed fingers at nepotism and star kids for sabotaging Sushant’s career. And so, after receiving hatred and rape threats on social media, Alia Bhatt limited the comments section on her social media channels. Also, a few days back, Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, was summoned by the Mumbai police in the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput and that is when reports suggested that Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Sushant was never offered Sadak 2. Well, Mahesh Bhatt was summoned because it was being said that Sadak 2 was offered to Sushant but later, he was dropped from the project.

Sadak 2 will release digitally.

