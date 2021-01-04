PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt opts for a comfy white shirt and denim shorts as she steps out after a shoot

Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai sometime back after having celebrated New Year at Rajasthan. Check out her latest pictures.

came back to Mumbai around 2-3 days back after having celebrated New Year with her beau and the rest of the family members in Rajasthan. In the midst of all this, there were also rumours about her engagement with Ranbir and fans went berserk about the same. However, that turned out to be a hoax later on. As of now, their numerous pictures and videos from their Ranthambore trip have gone viral on social media.

And now that she is back in the bay, Alia has also resumed work and we get proof of the same through a series of exclusive pictures that we have come across a few hours back. The actress has been snapped at film city in Mumbai after having completed an ad shoot on Monday. She opts for a loose white shirt teamed up with a pair of blue denim shorts and pink slippers. The Brahmastra actress ties up her hair into a neat bun and goes sans makeup here.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time ever in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie that has been produced by also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also star in SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited magnum opus RRR co-starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Not only that but she will also play the titular lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

