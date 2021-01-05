PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday & others arrive at Deepika Padukone's birthday party
Deepika Padukone turned 35 on January 5, 2021, and numerous celebs, fans, and family members alike have wished the actress on her birthday. The Padmaavat star undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following and one can figure out the same after having seen the innumerable wishes showered on her through social media. Moreover, her husband Ranveer Singh has also wished the diva on the special occasion by dedicating posts on his social media handle. And now, it’s time for the celebrations!
Deepika and Ranveer have organized a birthday party for the ’83 actress and it will prove to be a star-studded affair. We have come across the exclusive pictures of the guests and among the firsts to arrive there is Alia Bhatt, her beau Ranbir Kapoor, and Shaheen Bhatt. While Alia and Shaheen twin in black outfits, Ranbir, on the other hand is wearing a white shirt and black pants. Earlier, the trio had joined the couple for the Ranthambore trip too.
Check out the pictures below:
Apart from them, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar have also arrived for the bash. The Student of the Year 2 actress looks stunning in an all-white outfit while the filmmaker dons a printed maroon shirt and pants. Ananya’s Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter is also seen arriving for the party. Among others who are all set to grace the occasion are Shakun Batra with whom Deepika Padukone is doing her next movie, Dhairya Karwa, Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani, and many others.
Check out the other pictures below:
Also Read: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Here’s are the top 5 most ICONIC looks served by the diva
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
alaia looks so sexy
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Isn’t there a night curfew in Mumbai ??
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Queen of hearts DP.we love you
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
despicable Alia
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Olg hag Ali Bhatt trying too hard.
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
She doesn't have what it takes to pull off the pieces of risqué clothing.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Love you deepika
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN OF HEARTS DEEPIKA.MAY GOD BLESS YOU WITH HAPPYNESS AND LOT OF SUCCESS.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Wondering what happened inside
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Alia is trying so hard, hah. No you’re not sexy and those jeans are horrible!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Hi Kangana!