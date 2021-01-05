PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday & others arrive at Deepika Padukone's birthday party

Deepika Padukone has organized a house party on the occasion of her birthday. Check out the photos of the celebrities who have graced the same.

turned 35 on January 5, 2021, and numerous celebs, fans, and family members alike have wished the actress on her birthday. The Padmaavat star undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following and one can figure out the same after having seen the innumerable wishes showered on her through social media. Moreover, her husband has also wished the diva on the special occasion by dedicating posts on his social media handle. And now, it’s time for the celebrations!

Deepika and Ranveer have organized a birthday party for the ’83 actress and it will prove to be a star-studded affair. We have come across the exclusive pictures of the guests and among the firsts to arrive there is , her beau , and Shaheen Bhatt. While Alia and Shaheen twin in black outfits, Ranbir, on the other hand is wearing a white shirt and black pants. Earlier, the trio had joined the couple for the Ranthambore trip too.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from them, Ananya Panday and have also arrived for the bash. The Student of the Year 2 actress looks stunning in an all-white outfit while the filmmaker dons a printed maroon shirt and pants. Ananya’s Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter is also seen arriving for the party. Among others who are all set to grace the occasion are Shakun Batra with whom Deepika Padukone is doing her next movie, Dhairya Karwa, Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani, and many others.

Check out the other pictures below:

Also Read: Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Here’s are the top 5 most ICONIC looks served by the diva

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×