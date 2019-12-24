PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor make for an adorable couple at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attend Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash and they sure look adorable. Check out the photos here.

and are one of the most adorable B-town couples, and though they are seldom snapped together, events and parties are always the right time to see them together. And well, tonight happens to be one of those instances as both of them were snapped at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash celebrating the festive spirit on the eve of Christmas.

Both of them posed for some of the most adorable photos together and well, that's the kind of candids that sure steal our hearts away. Alia Bhatt wore a petite navy blue dress while Ranbir kept it casual as he paired denim and a grey t-shirt. In some of the photos, we can see Alia with a huge glee on her face while there is another with Ranbir holding onto her, and many more.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photos here:

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut slams Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu for saying they don't deserve equal pay as their male co actors)

On the work front, photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the shoot for Brahmastra have been doing the rounds on social media, and both of them sure have a huge line up of films ahead of them.

Read More