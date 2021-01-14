PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt slays in 2 comfy looks, oversized OOTD & floral ethnicwear in one day as she steps out

Alia Bhatt was snapped as she headed to a studio in the city. The Brahmastra star rocked an oversized outfit while arriving at the studio. While leaving, she was seen in a traditional look.

Having created a storm on social media with her 'post a pic' challenge, has been in the headlines since yesterday. The gorgeous Brahmastra star left fans asking for more as she began to drop unseen glimpses from her recent trip to Ranthambore with , Shaheen Bhatt, and Soni Razdan on social media recently. Now, amid the buzz about her photos, Alia headed out for work today at a studio and was caught by the paparazzi in the frame while she made her way inside. Not just this, the shutterbugs caught the actress bingeing on her favourite snack on her way out of the studio post shoot.

Certainly, Alia made heads turn as she rocked two different looks in one day and both were elegant and comfortable. In the photos, the Brahmastra star is seen clad at first in a comfy oversized OOTD. Alia is seen sporting a tye-dye purple sweatshirt with loose pants and flats in the first look. She teamed up a black mask and posed from a distance for the paparazzi when she arrived. Later, while leaving the studio, Alia was seen in a different ethnic avatar. Her candid photos gave fans a glimpse of the actress munching on to her favourite snack while walking towards her car.

In the second look, Alia is seen clad in a light green salwar kameez with a printed floral dupatta. In these photos, she is seen sans a mask. The Brahmastra star clearly managed to pull off two different looks in one go.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. Besides this, she also will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

