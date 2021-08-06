PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt snapped at a salon; Stuns in casual OOTD

It has been almost a decade since Alia Bhatt’s debut, but it does not feel that long, does it? The actress made her entry into showbiz with Student of the Year, and sealed her spot with her impressive performance in Highway. Over the years, her career graph has only seen an upward curve. Alia has successfully managed to be one of those actors in the film industry, who is lauded both by critics and the audience for her roles in films.

Earlier this year, the Raazi actress launched her own production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia is busy with the first film under her production company- Darlings- featuring Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma alongside her. Yesterday, Bollywood actress Shefali Shah took to her Instagram to share some sweet photos with her colleagues, as she wrapped her part in the film. In one of the pictures, one can see Alia, Shefali, and Vijay, get in for a group hug as well. This morning, Alia was papped as she stepped out of a salon in the Mumbai neighborhood of Bandra.

Alia glistened in her casual weekend outfit – a printed orange shirt with patterns, paired just right with ripped denim shorts. She accessorized the look with a pair of golden hoops, and a white face mask, which she matched with her chunky white sneakers.

Have a look at Alia’s latest photos here:

Apart from Darlings, Alia’s upcoming films include Brahmastra, alongside rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt unveils her 1st production dark comedy Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan; To act in it with Shefali Shah