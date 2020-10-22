PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt snapped outside Neetu Kapoor's residence as she steps out in an ethnic outfit

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took some time out from her hectic filming schedule and visited boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor.

Alia was seen in an ethnic outfit and wore a mandatory mask similar to her outfit. The actress, however, did not stop and smile for the cameras but made her way inside the building straight away. Alia also completed her outfit with a pair of block heels and spotted the cameras from a distance.

Alia is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. Apart from getting back to the daily grind of shoots, Alia is also reportedly learning Telugu for her first film down South. The actress' next project is SS Rajamouli's RRR. Alia will be joinign Jr NTR and Ram Charan next month as the film's shooting schedule is already underway.

For her role as Sita in RRR, Alia is already learning Telugu. "She (Alia) is looking forward to making her foray into Telugu cinema with this film, and has been learning the language with a local tutor as she wants to dub her own lines," a source had earlier told Mumbai Mirror.

