PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt snapped as she heads for RRR shoot, keeps it stylish in a denim neon jacket

Alia Bhatt was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai on Sunday morning as she waved out to the paparazzi before heading to Hyderabad for RRR shoot.
29544 reads Mumbai Updated: December 6, 2020 12:09 pm
Alia Bhatt is all set to kick-start the shoot for SS Rajamouli's RRR as she was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The actress was seen stepping out of her car and waving to the paparazzi as she made her way inside. As Alia stepped out, the actress was seen wearing black joggers, a black graphic T-shirt and added a pop of colour to her outfit with a denim neon jacket. 

The actress also gave a glimpse of her close up look as she was on the way to the airport. Taking to her Instagram Story, Alia shared a boomerang and wrote, "And finally.. enroute team RRR." The actress kept her makeup simple and styled her look with a pair of silver coloured large hoops, glasses and a black facemask. Not to forget, she completed her airport look with a pair of solid black boots and carried a black large handbag. Alia looked smart, comfortable and yet super stylish. 

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's latest photos below:

      

As per reports,  Alia was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi recently and after wrapping up a hectic schedule she is now headed to Hyderabad for her first film down South. While this is a big move for the actress, she is making sure she gets it right. Turns out, Alia, who is playing the character of Sita in RRR, will be dubbing her own lines in Telugu. In fact. she has has already got herself a tutor and is working hard at it. 

Are you excited to see Alia Bhatt opposite Ram Charan and Jr NTR?  

ALSO READ: In Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta, Masaba's 'moms & daughters' get together, spot the odd one out; PHOTO

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

short snake

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Stale and ordinary looks.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

monkey