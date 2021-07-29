PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt is spotted at a clinic, looking chic in an all black attire

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved stars in the country. Ever since her debut in 2012 in ’s Student of the Year, the actor has been in the headlines for her stellar performances, and impressive film choices. Be it the naïve and free-spirited Veera in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway, the strong-headed Kaira in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi, or the adorable Safeena in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The actress has proved her mettle in front of the camera time and again.

Although work has slowed down for many in the industry since the pandemic, Alia has found herself busy in several projects. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy film, Brahmastra, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, she has also started working on SS Rajamouli’s Telegu period drama action film, RRR. Apart from her acting stint, Alia is now set to try her hands at film production. In March this year, Alia announced the launch of her production house called Eternal Sunshine Productions. Her first film under her own production banner will be Darlings, which is being categorized as a dark comedy.

Alia is quite active on her social media, and keeps on treating fans with gym looks, and cute selfies. On Thursday morning, the actress was spotted at a clinic in Mumbai. Alia arrived in an all-black wear. She had a black mask on. Her black backpack matched her outfit perfectly. Alia had her hair brushed back in a sleek wet hair look.

Recently, Alia shared an adorable selfie on her Instagram handle. She can be seen donning a black cap, with the words, “High as your expectations.” Fans are assuming the cap belongs to her beau . She captioned the post with, “When you miss him so you steal his belongings.”

