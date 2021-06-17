  1. Home
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt styles up sweatshirt & flared pants with a luxury arm candy for a meet at Dharma office

On Thursday, the Brahmastra star, Alia Bhatt was snapped at the old Dharma Productions office in the city. Alia kept it chic in a classy look as she stepped out for a meet.
9848 reads Mumbai
Thursday seems to have kicked off on a busy note for Alia Bhatt as she was spotted at the Old Dharma Productions office in Mumbai after a meeting. Last night, photos of Alia partying up with her family and beau Ranbir Kapoor's family surfaced on social media and fans were still under the charm of these until new pictures of the Raazi actress from her outing came in. The gorgeous star seemed to have opted for a chic look for the day and well, she did manage to steal the show. 

As she came out of the office, Alia was seen keeping up the COVID 19 protocols and maintaining distance from the paparazzi. However, whilst doing so, she posed for photos for them. In the photos, Alia is seen donning a colour-block sweatshirt with light pink flared pants and matching heels. With it, she had tied her hair up in a high ponytail and opted to add a pair of stylish earrings. However, the most striking accessory was her expensive Dior Book Tote that managed to steal the show in her OOTD.

Take a look:

As she walked towards her car, the paparazzi asked her about her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi and whether, it would be releasing soon. To this, Alia responded with a nod and smiled through her mask.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi with Ajay Devgn. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated to release this year. Due to the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic, the shoot was delayed. However, it is expected to get back on track soon. Besides this, Alia also has RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. This year, she also had announced her own production Darlings starring Shefali Shah and her in the lead

Credits :Viral Bhayani

