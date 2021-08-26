PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt ups the swag meter in her uber cool look as she arrives at the airport

Over the years has become one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. But apart from her incredible performances on screen, she has also raised the glam quotient. The actress, who made her debut with Student of The Year, has been quite busy with several interesting projects in the pipeline including pan-India film RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, and many more. The actress was also busy shooting her debut production film Darlings since July. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star recently caught the attention of shutterbugs as she stepped out setting another classic example for uber-cool fashion.

The cameras soon went clickety-click as Alia walked in style at the airport. Although the details of where the star was heading are unknown, Alia made heads turn with her casual yet comfy outfit. The actress opted for a black tracksuit and what grabbed our attention was her initial ‘A’ on her jacket and the love for her cap with the quote “High as your expectations”. Needless to say, Alia was dishing out a perfect inspiration for the airport look.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR with , Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated Brahmastra which will also star and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Besides, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia will also be seen in ’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also has , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the lead and it will mark the Raazi star’s second collaboration with the Gully Boy actor.