PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she is clicked outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

Alia Bhatt will be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

has some interesting projects lined up for this year. The actress has been busy since 2020 with the same and has been doing so even now. In the midst of all this, she also makes headlines owing to her relationship with . So much so that earlier in January, rumours were doing rounds about their engagement when they went to Rajasthan together with family to celebrate New Year. However, those rumours turned out to be false.

Meanwhile, the Brahmastra actress has been snapped by the shutterbugs sometime back as she stepped out and about in the city. Alia looks like a vision in white as she is seen wearing an all-white dress in the pictures. For the unversed, she has been snapped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office with whom she will be collaborating for the first time in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her first look from the biopic has already created a buzz in the media. The diva also masks up in black while keeping in mind the present regulations.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects lined up for this year. She will be teaming up with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni for Brahmastra. The much-awaited movie has been produced by and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from that, the actress will also be making her debut in the South film industry with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR co-starring Sr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

