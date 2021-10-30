PHOTOS: Amid wedding rumours, Vicky Kaushal jets off from Mumbai airport in style

Rumors mills are buzzing with the reports about the biggest wedding of Bollywood this year- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The reports of them dating have been going on for quite a long time now but neither Vicky nor Katrina have gone ahead to confirm anything. The wedding rumours started to circulate when a report by ETimes suggested that the rumoured lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot in the month of December, this year. Moreover, the report also claimed that the wedding preps have already begun in full swing.

Now, just a few days after the duo’s wedding report hit the headlines, the paps on duty clicked Vicky Kaushal at the Mumbai airport. Vicky looked uber cool as he donned a black sweatshirt with the same colour denim and teamed the look with comfy white sneakers. Vicky also carried a shoulder bag with him. He followed all the COVID-19 norms at the airport. The Sardar Udham actor stopped and posed for the paps before catching his flight.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set for her upcoming release Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. This Rohit Shetty film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he is currently basking in the success of his recently released film ‘Sardar Udham’. Apart from Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky has several other projects in the pipeline. These include Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and comedy-drama Mr Lele.