PHOTOS: Amitabh Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted at the airport as they head to Ritu Nanda's funeral

Amitabh Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan head to Delhi for Ritu Nanda's last rites.

Daughter of actor-director Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna, Ritu Nanda passed away this morning. The 71-year-old was suffering from Cancer and she left for her heavenly abode today on January 14. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of her demise while and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have shared the same on their respective Instagram handles. Ritu Nanda's last rites are to performed at 1.30 pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi.

Amitabh Bachchan & have recently left for the funeral. Just a while ago, they were spotted at the private airport as they headed for Ritu Nanda's last rites. Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a brown jacket. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a white salwar suit.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

