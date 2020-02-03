PHOTOS: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan make a regal pair as they arrive at Armaan Jain’s wedding

As Armaan Jain is set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, legendary couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan made an appearance at the grand celebrations.

The month of love February has begun on a grand note for Bollywood celebrities as and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain is all set to marry his long time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. The wedding celebrities began in a grand manner and now the big day has arrived with the lovebirds taking the plunge in a couple of hours. Needless to say, Armaan and Anissa’s wedding is expected to be an extravagant celebration with Bollywood’s A-listers marking their attendance.

While the guests have started arriving at the wedding venue, among the early visitors was Amitabh Bachchan and who looked every bit of a regal couple as they walked in together. In the pictures, veteran actress Jaya was dressed in magenta colour saree with golden border. She completed her look with a low back bun and the traditional gajra in the bun. On the other hand, Big B made a royal appearance in his cream coloured kurta with golden print which he had paired with white pyjamas. He also wore a beige coloured shawl with a golden border along with black coloured velvet loafers.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s pictures from Armaan Jain’s wedding:

Talking about the work front, Bachchan has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra along with and Ranbir Kapoor. Besides, he also working on Nagraj Manjule directorial Jhun, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre with Emraan Hashmi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More