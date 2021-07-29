PHOTOS: Amitabh Bachchan returns from Hyderabad after brief Project K shoot with Deepika Padukone & Prabhas.

Amitabh Bachchan is 78-years-old but even today the legendary actor tirelessly works round the clock as he juggles between shoots. Recently, the veteran was in Hyderabad where he kickstarted the shoot of Nag Ashwin's next ambitious film titled Project K. On 24 July, Big B had shared a post of the film's mahurat shot which was given by Prabhas.

Big B had written, "For the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies."

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted at the private airport in the city as he returned from Hyderabad after briefly shooting for Project K at Ramoji Film City. The makers have built a massive set for the film's first schedule. also announced the beginning of Project K on social media.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's airport photos below:

In adulation for Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas announced the beginning of Project K on social media and wrote, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies."

Deepika Padukone had also shared a photo of Prabhas giving the first clap for the film. Her post read, "It’s Day 1 at Project-K & I’m absolutely thrilled for what’s coming ahead (sic)."

