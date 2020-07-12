PHOTOS: Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence sealed & sanitised by BMC, Mumbai Police barricades nearby area

From sealing Jalsa residence to sanitising the premises, the BMC began their work on Sunday morning and were snapped by paparazzi who had gathered outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence.

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan announced on Saturday night that they had tested positive for coronavirus. The two have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital and the BMC has been carrying out mandatory procedures. From sealing their Jalsa residence to sanitising the premises, the BMC began their work on Sunday morning and were snapped by paparazzi who had gathered outside Big B's residence.

In the pictures and videos circulating on social media, we get to see BMC sanitation workers putting up a banner declaring Jalsa as a containment zone. As well as, they can be seen sanitising the premises' exterior. The Mumbai Police were also seen at the spot and in order to control the crowd, the cops barricaded the nearby areas.

Take a look at some photos from Big B's residence Jalsa:

Revealing that he had tested positive, Big B tweeted, " have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" As for Abhishek, he wrote, "Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." Meanwhile, Jaya, Aishwarya and have tested negative.

Share your comment ×