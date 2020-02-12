PHOTOS: Ananya Panday adds a pop of colour to her outfit at the Lakme Fashion Week and we are floored

Ananya Panday attended the Lakme Fashion Week today evening and her outfit sure has all of our attention. Check out the photos right here.

Ananya Panday is definitely creating quite the buzz with her work, and well, also her outfits. Ananya made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff and ever since, the actress has managed to grab quite the fanbase for her. The actress seems to be getting better with the fans and also her sense of fashion, because hey, why not? And today, happens to be one of those times when he has her attention for all the right reasons.

Today, the actress made a stylish appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week and well, this definitely is one of her cutest outfits so far given all those appliques and the fash of pink it has. She wore a light blue jeans with some prints and applique work on it and paired it with a pink multi-colour t-shirt, and while it is casual it looks just as chic as we might think of. She had on heels to go with it while she decided to straighten her hair up.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: Ananya Panday makes a stunning statement in a bright orange dress by Shivan & Narresh; Yay or Nay?)

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. The two are often snapped heading to their dance classes and well, fans are looking forward to seeing them together. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in a film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More