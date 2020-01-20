PHOTOS: Ananya Panday is all smiles as she steps out in the city with BFF Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were snapped in the city today evening. Check out the photos of the Khaali Peeli actress right here.

Celebrity spottings in the city of dreams, Mumbai are a common sight, and while they don't come as a surprise, the paps make sure that the fans get a glimpse of these spottings just fine. Throughout the day, photos of actors from the entertainment industry keep coming in, and if nothing at all, fans feel like they know what is happening in the lives of their favourite stars and that's just about enough.

Talk about favourites and actress Ananya Panday is definitely ruling the hearts of many with her sense of fashion and of course, ever so charming personality. Time and again, Ananya is snapped while going out and about in the city and today, Ananya was clicked with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor and well, one can say that the two did manage to get a perfect kickstart to their Monday. As usual, Ananya kept it casual in a pair of denim shorts and black t-shirt while she went makeup free for the evening outing.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos here:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and currently, the actress is gearing up for upcoming film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. She will also be seen in a film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi soon.

