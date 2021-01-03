PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are back in the bay after having enjoyed their Maldives vacay

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter had earlier gone to Maldives for their New Year celebrations. Meanwhile, check out their exclusive pictures from the airport.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter raised eyebrows sometime back after they jetted off to Maldives together a few days back. The two of them celebrated New Year there and shared multiple pictures and videos from the exotic location on social media. Right from spotting dolphins to clicking each other’s candid pictures, the two of them did it all! Now, both of them are back in the bay and we have got the exclusive pictures of the same sometime back.

Both Ananya and Ishaan looked their stylish best as they arrived at the Mumbai airport a little while back. Talking about the Student of the Year 2 actress, she looks undeniably pretty in a white crop top and matching pants teamed up with a pair of casual shoes. She also carries a multi-colored handbag with her. Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter looks dapper in a grey leopard print shirt and a pair of matching pants and shoes. Both of them have their masks on as can be seen below.

Check out the pictures here:

As of now, the two of them have also sparked romance rumours after their recent vacation. On the work front, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were last seen together in the movie Khaali Peeli that was released on an OTT platform last year. As of now, the latter has been roped in for Phone Bhoot co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter and Shakun Batra’s next project with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

