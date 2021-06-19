PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter snapped going out and about in the city in uber cool casual outfits

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were spotted by the paps while heading out in the city in funky outfits. Check out the photos.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were seen in Maqbool Khan’s directorial film Khaali Peeli together and were lauded for their on screen chemistry. The duo shares a close bond and is rumoured to be in a relationship. Earlier this year, the two were seen enjoying their time in the Maldives. The actor had shared a panoramic picture showing the bright blue view of the tropical paradise. In the photo, the actress was seen clad in a bikini and whilst sitting on a hammock by the beach.

Now, Ishaan and Ananya were spotted by the paps while heading out in the city. In the pictures, we can see the Student of The Year 2 actress wearing a white coloured printed crop top which she paired with blue denim shorts. She completed her looks with sports shoes, a mouth mask, and tinted glasses. On the other hand, the Dhadak actor was also seen in a white coloured printed shirt which he wore along with casual black track pants and white shorts shoes.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is all prepped to be seen in her upcoming film Liger. The romantic sports action film also stars South film star Vijay Deverakonda. The actress also has Shakun Batra's yet to be titled film, co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Gurmmeet Singh’s forthcoming film, Phone Bhoot, which also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

