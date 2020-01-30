PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter twin in white as they arrive for dance classes

Khaali Peeli actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been snapped by the shutterbugs as they arrived for their dance classes together. Check out the pictures.

The shooting for the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli is currently going on at full pace. The lead actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are busy with the same and have been frequently spotted in the city while going for their shooting schedules or rehearsals. The audiences are quite excited for the movie’s release into the theatres especially after the unveiling of the first look last year. Most of the scenes of Khaali Peeli have been shot in Wai, Maharashtra.

Currently, the rest of the shoot is taking place in Mumbai. In the midst of all this, Ananya and Ishaan have been recently snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived together for their dance classes in the city. Ananya looked chic in a white top teamed up with a pair of blue shorts. Ishaan, on the other hand, wore a white t – shirt paired up with grey cargo pants and matching shoes. The two of them also teased the shutterbugs with few quirky gestures.

Check out the latest pictures of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter below:

If media reports are to be believed, both Ishaan and Ananya have performed their own stunts for Khaali Peeli. Other than the two of them, the action thriller also features Satish Kaushik, Jaideep Ahlawat and Deshna Duggad in significant roles. The movie happens to be an official remake of Taxiwala, a 2018 Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda, Malavika Nair and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead roles. It has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan.

