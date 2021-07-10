PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Rysa inconsolable after their grandmother Snehlata Pandey passes away

Ananya Pandey’s grandmother Snehlata Pandey had breathed her last today in Mumbai.

Chunky Pandey and his family are going through a difficult time at the moment as they are heartbroken with the demise of the actor’s mother Snehlata Pandey. For the uninitiated, Snehlata had breathed her last today in Mumbai. As soon as the family got to know about the unfortunate news, Chunky, his wife Bhavana and younger daughter Rysa were spotted making their way to Snehlata’s residence. This isn’t all. Ananya Panday was also papped outside her grandmother’s residence as she arrived to pay her last respects.

Needless to say, this is a difficult time for the Pandeys. Amid this, Ananya and Rysa have been inconsolable as they bid a final adieu to their grandmother. In the pics, both Ananya and Rysa were in tears as they head for their grandmother’s last rites while Bhavana was trying to handle her daughters. Meanwhile, Neelam Kothari, Sameer Soni, Shabina Khan etc were also spotted at Snehlata’s residence to offer their condolences and were seen standing with Chunky and his family during this difficult time.

Check out Ananya Pandey and Rysa Pandey’s pics here:

Earlier, Ananya Pandey had shared a heartwarming post for her grandmothers (both nani and dadi) on the occasion of Women’s Day. She wrote, “The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s Day to my best and happy Women’s Day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you. I love you guys u rock”.

Also Read: Chunky Pandey’s mother Snehlata passes away: Ananya Panday, Neelam Kothari & others arrive to pay last respect

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×