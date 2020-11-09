PHOTOS: Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi papped as they step out after shooting for Shakun Batra's film

Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen for the first time with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone for the first time in Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project.

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been one of the most sought after newcomers in the industry. Ananya made her grand debut with 2019 release Student of The Year 2 while Siddhant Chaturvedi stepped in the industry with starrer Gully Boy the same year. These young stars have already proved their mettle. And now, Ananya and Siddhant are all set to share the screen space. The duo has been roped in for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project.

While they have begun shooting, the team has recently shot the first schedule in Goa. Recently, Ananya and Siddhant were papped in Mumbai as they left post their shoot. In the pics, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was seen donning a white t-shirt and was papped while leaving in her car. Ananya was seen wearing a stylish mask and even waved at the paparazzi while leaving. On the other hand, Siddhant looked dapper in his rust coloured sweatshirt which he had paired with a pair of black trousers and mask.

Take a look at Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi pics:

To note, this Shakun Batra directorial will also feature in the lead and will mark the Bajirao Mastani actress’ first collaboration with Siddhant and Ananya. Meanwhile, Siddhant is also working in Phone Booth along with and Ishaan Khatter. The movie is expected to hit the floors in mid November. On the other hand, Ananya will be working on Puri Jagannadh’s pan India project featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.

