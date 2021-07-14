PHOTOS: Ananya Panday attends grandmother’s prayer meet with Bhavana & Chunky Panday

Ananya Pandey’s grandmother Snehlata Panday had breathed her last on July 11 in Mumbai.

Heartbroken Ananya Panday was spotted at her grandmother Snehlata Panday’s prayer meet. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey were also seen there. The family paid their last respect at the prayer meet. Snehlata Panday passed away on July 11 in Mumbai. The reason behind her unfortunate demise is yet to be known. To note, Chunky has been quite close to his mother and often stated that it is all because of her that he is an actor today.

It is indeed a heartbreaking moment for the Pandey family. Earlier, Ananya took to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note for her grandmother, “Rest in power, my angel when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much.”

Even Snehlata's daughter-in-law Bhavana expressed her love and said, “The Best !!!! Mom, Mom in Law , Grandmother to my kids , Inspiration in every possible way !!!!! Love you ! Miss you ! Rest in Peace.”

Also Read: Chunky Pandey’s mother Snehlata passes away: Ananya Panday, Neelam Kothari & others arrive to pay last respect

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×