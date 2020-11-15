  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday dazzles in a pink outfit as she celebrates Diwali in the city

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made heads turn in a stunning pink coloured traditional outfit as she celebrates Diwali.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: November 15, 2020 01:38 am
Photos,Ananya PandayPHOTOS: Ananya Panday dazzles in a pink outfit as she celebrates Diwali in the city
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The sultry siren Ananya Panday was clicked by the shutterbugs as she celebrated Diwali in the city. The actress is looking every bit the diva she is in her ethnic out and delicate jewellery. The diva surely knows how to grab attention with her impeccable fashion statements and her Diwali outfit is no different. The gorgeous Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made heads turn in a stunning pink coloured traditional outfit as she celebrated Diwali. The stunner enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans and followers of the beautiful actress Ananya Panday are always delighted to see her latest pictures.

The pink outfit that Ananya Panday chose for the occasion of Diwali is the perfect choice and she looks ethereal in the outfit. The fans and followers of the Bollywood diva are simple awestruck by her beauty. On the work front, the stunning actres Ananya Panday featured in the drama called Khaali Peeli. The film also starred Bollywood's talented actor Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The stunner Ananya Panday will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The much awaited drama is helmed by well known filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

Check out the photos

The director is known for his super hit film called iSmart Shankar. The upcoming film Fighter features the Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Some time back, pictures from the sets of Fighter surfaced on social media, which led to a lot of excitement among the fans.

(ALSO READ: Ananya Panday is a sight to behold in her festive look; Wishes fans on Diwali with a heartfelt post; See Pics)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi papped as they step out after shooting for Shakun Batra's film
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi papped as they leave post shoot in the city
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday waves at the paps as she arrives for BFF Shanaya Kapoor's birthday bash
PHOTOS: Khaali Peeli stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter make a stylish pair as they step out together
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday goes sans makeup as she steps out; Kartik Aaryan enjoys a bike ride in the city
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday shoots for a bike scene with Vijay Deverakonda and fans are curious to know more
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement