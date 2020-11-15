PHOTOS: Ananya Panday dazzles in a pink outfit as she celebrates Diwali in the city

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made heads turn in a stunning pink coloured traditional outfit as she celebrates Diwali.

The sultry siren Ananya Panday was clicked by the shutterbugs as she celebrated Diwali in the city. The actress is looking every bit the diva she is in her ethnic out and delicate jewellery. The diva surely knows how to grab attention with her impeccable fashion statements and her Diwali outfit is no different. The gorgeous Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made heads turn in a stunning pink coloured traditional outfit as she celebrated Diwali. The stunner enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans and followers of the beautiful actress Ananya Panday are always delighted to see her latest pictures.

The pink outfit that Ananya Panday chose for the occasion of Diwali is the perfect choice and she looks ethereal in the outfit. The fans and followers of the Bollywood diva are simple awestruck by her beauty. On the work front, the stunning actres Ananya Panday featured in the drama called Khaali Peeli. The film also starred Bollywood's talented actor Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The stunner Ananya Panday will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The much awaited drama is helmed by well known filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

Check out the photos

The director is known for his super hit film called iSmart Shankar. The upcoming film Fighter features the Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Some time back, pictures from the sets of Fighter surfaced on social media, which led to a lot of excitement among the fans.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

