PHOTOS: Ananya Panday drives away her Monday blues by heading for a salon session with mom Bhavana

Ananya Panday and her mom Bhavana Pandey headed to a salon on Monday afternoon for a session. The mother-daughter duo kept it casual as they kicked off a new week with a pampering session.

Actress Ananya Panday is among the stars who always manage to light up the internet with her photos. Be it her casual style or her red carpet looks, everything about the SOTY 2 star has been a hit with her fans. Over the past few days, Ananya has been spending time at home with her family and last evening, her mom Bhavana shared adorable photos with her and sister Rysa Panday on Instagram and left fans in awe. Now, it looks like the mother-daughter duo were in for some pampering time on Monday as they were caught heading to a salon.

Ananya along with her mom headed to a salon. In the photos, Ananya is seen posing with her mom Bhavana as the paparazzi caught up with the two. In the pictures, Ananya is seen clad in a white crop top with breezy blue track pants and sneakers. The Khaali Peeli star flaunted her toned midriff in a crop top as she posed with her mom. Not just this, she is seen sporting a black mask on her face as she posed at a distance from the paparazzi.

On the other hand, her mom Bhavana is seen clad in a white tee with dark green pants and sneakers. She is also seen sporting a white mask. As the mother-daughter posed together, the paparazzi caught them in the frame.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film was released on an OTT platform. Now, she will be seen with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled film. The shoot of the same was going on in Alibaug till last month. Besides this, Ananya also has Puri Jagannadh's film starring Vijay Deverakonda.

