PHOTOS: Ananya Panday flashes a beaming smile as she accompanies mom Bhavana while stepping out of a salon

Ananya Panday has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a salon with her mom Bhavana Panday. Check out the pictures of the mother - daughter duo.

Ananya Panday is among the Gen – Y category of actors who have entered the world of Bollywood just recently. Despite being just two films old, the actress has been able to earn accolades and enjoys a massive fan following too which is definitely on the rise! Ananya made her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 backed by . After sometime, she proved her acting prowess yet again with her second movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya is also known for her uber cool looks and chic outfits. The paparazzi wait eagerly to click her whenever she makes a public appearance. As we speak of this, the actress has been snapped by the shutterbugs again as she stepped out of a salon in the city. She was accompanied by her mother Bhavana Panday. Ananya was spotted wearing a mustard yellow t – shirt teamed up with a pair of denim joggers. Her mom, Bhavana, on the other hand, wore a blue denim dress.

Check out the latest pictures of Ananya Panday and her mom below:

(ALSO READ: Ananya Panday adds a pop of colour to her outfit at the Lakme Fashion Week and we are floored; See Pics)

On the professional front, the actress is currently gearing up for her third movie which is Khaali Peeli. She has been roped in opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame in the movie which has been directed by Maqbool Khan and is co – produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It happens to be an action thriller which also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik and Deshna Duggad in significant roles. The movie is slated to be released on June 12, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More