PHOTOS: Ananya Panday flashes a beaming smile as she steps out of a salon in the city

Ananya Panday has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out of a salon in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the Khaali Peeli actress.

Ananya Panday is among the many new faces who have entered the world of Bollywood last year. She had two releases in 2019 namely Student of The Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The stunning beauty who is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday earned appreciation for her performance in both the movies. Moreover, Ananya has also been able to acquire a huge fan base within a short span of time and there is no denial about it.

Ananya Panday often gets snapped by the paparazzi at various events and occasions. Recently, the Khaali Peeli actress has been clicked again by the shutterbugs as she stepped out of a salon in the city. Flashing her beaming smile as usual, Ananya looked chic in a white graphic hoodie teamed up with a pair of matching shorts and pink slippers. The SOTY 2 actress looked undeniably pretty even in this de – glam look.

Check out the latest pictures of Ananya Panday below:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday has an interesting project coming up this year which is Khaali Peeli. She has been paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame in the movie which has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli also features Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The first look of the movie has already been unveiled by the makers a few months back which has made the audiences more excited for its release into the theatres.

