PHOTOS: Ananya Panday gives off cool girl vibes & Ishaan Khatter looks pumped to shoot Khaali Peeli in Mumbai

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were spotted while shooting for Khaali Peeli in Mumbai. The duo looked elated as they geared up to shoot their film. Check it out.

Since the announcement of the film Khaali Peeli has been made, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are often spotted in the city while shooting their film. At the beginning of 2020, the first still from Ananya and Ishaan’s thriller film was released in which the two stars looked intriguing. Now, the film’s shoot in taking place in Mumbai after a schedule in Wai, Maharashtra and often the two lead actors are seen chilling together on the sets in the city.

On Thursday, Ananya and Ishaan were snapped on the sets of Khaali Peeli in Mumbai. While Ananya seemed dolled up for shoot, Ishaan seemed to be enjoying some time off near his vanity van. In the photos, Panday is seen clad in a pair of cool denim shorts, a beige coloured hoodie and pink flats. As she walked out of her vanity, fans came to get clicked with her. Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous with her hair and makeup on point.

On the other hand, Ishaan is seen sporting a yellow hoodie with black cargo pants and flip flops. The star could be seen leaning against his vanity van and posing for the paparazzi. On seeing the photographers, Ananya and Ishaan posed, waved and smiled. Post this, they continued with their shoot. A few days back, a report in Mid-Day stated that Ananya and Ishaan did all of their stunts on their own for Khaali Peeli during the Wai schedule of the film. Panday and Khatter are often spotted while chilling with friends over the weekend and their fans are excited to see them together in the film. Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan and is produced by Zee Studios & Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

