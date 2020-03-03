PHOTOS: Ananya Panday goes sans makeup as she steps out; Kartik Aaryan enjoys a bike ride in the city

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan were spotted in the city on Tuesday. While Ananya opted for a no-makeup look, Kartik was snapped on a bike. Check it out.

Among the nation's current favourite stars, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan’s names shine right at the top. The duo has worked together in the past in Pati Patni Aur Woh and fans loved their adorable chemistry. Now, Ananya and Kartik are busy with their respective films and are often spotted in the city while going about their usual work. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Kartik was snapped opting for a bike ride to traverse through Mumbai traffic while Ananya was seen heading to workout.

While Ananya was seen a tad bit tired while heading for her workout, she continued to flaunt her million dollar smile when she was caught in the frame by the paps. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a white tee with pink and white tye-dye shorts and sneakers. The Khaali Peeli star had tied her hair in a bun and was seen carrying a white bag and a water bottle for a workout. As she got out of her car, fans wanted to click selfies with her and Ananya gladly obliged them.

On the other hand, Kartik was spotted sitting on a bike behind someone. The Dostana 2 actor opted to turn around and look at the pap while the photos were being clicked. Kartik is seen clad in a blue hoodie with matching cap and jeans. Along with this, Kartik can be seen sporting sneakers in the photos. As the paps called out, Kartik turned around and acknowledged them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Khaali Peeli will hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya is shooting for a pan-India film with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur. Also, Panday as a film lined up with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Kartik will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars and will be released on July 31, 2020.

