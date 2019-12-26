PHOTOS: Ananya Panday has the perfect Christmas plan with mother as they attend the screening of Good Newwz

Ananya Panday was snapped along with mommy Bhavana Pandey at the screening of Good Newwz. Check out the photos right here.

Last night, snapped at the screening of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani's film Good Newwz and in attendance were the likes of Ananya Panday, Kiara herself, and many others. The movie is slated for a release on December 27, 2019, and is a fun movie as can be seen from the trailer. The songs too, have worked their magic on the audiences.

And Ananya was there at the screening with her mother, all chirpy and smiling. She wore a blue crop with denim and left her hair open. She was super kind as usual to pose for photos for the paparazzi and also joining her in some of them was mother Bhavana Pandey. The dup are often snapped together while going out and about in the city, and well, what better occasion than Christmas?

Check out Ananya Panday's photos here:

On the work front, Ananya is gearing up for her next film Khaali Peeli. Currently, her film with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Pati Patni Aur Woh has been doing well at the box office and has garnered enough applause. The actress will also be seen with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a Shakun Batra diretorial.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

