PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar pose together at Bhoot screening

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar have been snapped together by the paparazzi as they attended the screening of Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. Check out the pictures.

If there is one movie which has been creating the most number of headlines off late, it is definitely the upcoming horror flick, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The gut wrenching trailer of the movie had made chills run down the spines of everyone who are now eagerly waiting for its release into the theatres. Today, the screening of this much – anticipated movie has been organized which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including its star cast.

Bhumi Pednekar who will be making a cameo appearance in the movie also attended its screening. She was joined by Khaali Peeli actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. The three of them were all smiles as they posed together for pictures in front of the paparazzi. Ananya looked uber cool in a neon – coloured jacket teamed up with a pair of ripped denims. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, wore a black hoodie teamed up with matching denims. Bhumi also looked stunning in grey co – ords.

Check out the pictures of Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar below:

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship features Vicky Kaushal and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. It has been co – produced by and is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The movie is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020 and will be locking horns with the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Talking about Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, the two of them will be collaborating together for the first time in Khaali Peeli.

