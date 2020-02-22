PHOTOS: Ananya Panday joins Khaali Peeli co star Ishaan Khatter for a drive to Bhumi Pednekar’s house party

Khaali Peeli co-stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were snapped together last night while heading to Bhumi Pednekar’s house party. The adorable duo flashed their smile at the paps. Check out the photos.

Often Bollywood actors end up sharing a great bond while working on a film together and speaking of this, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter seem to have developed great friendship while working on Khaali Peeli. Often Ananya and Ishaan are spotted together while heading out for lunches and dinners and last evening too, the Khaali Peeli co-stars headed to party with Bhumi Pednekar at her house. While other guests like Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were also a part of it, Ishaan and Ananya came together.

In the photos, Ishaan can be seen driving Ananya to Bhumi’s party. Clad in an all black outfit, Ananya looked gorgeous as she headed to party with Bhumi and friends. On the other hand, Ishaan is seen sporting a goofy hat with an orange jacket and a tee. As the two were caught in the frame, Ananya and Ishaan smiled at the paps and allowed them to click their photos. In one of the photos, Ananya is seen engaged in a conversation with Ishaan as he drives her to Bhumi’s house.

(Also Read: Ananya Panday pairs athleisure wear with high heels in her latest photos and fans are loving it; view PICS)

Meanwhile, Ishaan and Ananya have been busy shooting for their film Khaali Peeli. A while back, they completed a shooting schedule in Wai, Maharashtra. While shooting there, Ananya used to share photos with locals and fans loved her adorable captions. For the film, Ananya and Ishaan have performed their own stunts and worked very hard for it. The first still of the film featured Ishaan as a taxi driver while Ananya looked like a worried passenger in it. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be released on June 12, 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More