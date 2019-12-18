PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar are all smiles at the Pati Patni Aur Woh success bash

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar attended the success bash of Pati Patni Aur Woh last night and they sure seemed to be happy. Check out the photos.

Good results always call for celebrations, and so, the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh is celebrating the success bash of the film. Though the movie has got mixed reviews and the audiences stand divided in their opinion, the movie has made good numbers at the box office, and for starters, it is definitely the right reason for celebrations. Present at the party was the leading trio of Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Bhumi Pednekar, along with Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, and others.

Ananya and Bhumi both were party ready and their outfits of the night had all of our attention for the right reasons. Ananya's outfit was the perfect mix of oomph and glamour, while Bhumi's outfit spelled stunning and of course, everything shimmery. Both the ladies looked gorgeous. Kartik, on the other hand, opted for his cool dude look and paired the Chintu Tyagi hoodie and made a heroic arrival on his bike.

Check out photos of Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kartik Aaryan here:

(ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals how she & Kartik Aaryan laugh it off when it comes to their relationship rumours)

Meanwhile, in an interview with us, Ananya spoke about working with Farah Khan and said, "I am excited because my friends are gonna be so excited that this song is gonna be a song that I am a part of and it such a big deal for me to be recreating such an iconic song. We can never match up to what they did, but I think we just tried to have fun while we were doing the song and Farah ma’am was a blast to work with it was a dream of mine to work with her and she just added the masala, the fun, and everything. And the three of us got to be in the song together, Bhumi Kartik and I."

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More