PHOTOS: Ananya Panday keeps it super chic and casual as she attends a B town party in the city

Ananya Panday was snapped while heading for a party and well, she sure has out attention yet again. Check out the photos right here.

Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday has definitely been going places and with all the love she has been receiving, she also seems to be one of our favourites when it comes to fashion. She has managed to pull off some of the most stylish outfits at parties and on some days, even her casuals have had all of our attention, and for all the right reasons as well, because why not?

And last night, the actress was snapped by the paps once again, this time, as she was headed for a B-town party in the city. Maddock Films has opened up their new office and so, in attendance at the party were the likes of Vaani Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and many others. For the evening, Ananya decided to keep it chic as usual because that's what he style has been. She paired shiny shoes with a blue and white dress while she left her hair open and opted for a basic makeup look.

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently gearing up for her upcoming film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. The two are often snapped while heading for the dance classes. Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ananya will also be seen in a film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

