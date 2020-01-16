PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks all things dreamy and chic as she flaunts a shiny body con outfit

Ananya Panday's outfit in these new photos is all things dreamy and we can't get enough of it. Check out the photos here.

Ananya Panday is definitely one of the most loved star kids right now and we can't seem to get enough of it as she keeps sharing photos from her everyday looks time and again. She is often snapped going out and about in the city as she heads out for the gym, or simply during a day out. The actress; outfits have always had our attention and today seems to be no different from any of those.

Ananya shared some photos dressed in a beautiful body con dress, one which looks just as dreamy as it is pretty. The fur at the edge of the ensemble is yet another great addition and makes the outfit look a tad bit more aesthetic. She kept her makeup rather simple while her hair was done into curls just fine. She wore super cool danglers and carried an adorable pink heart-shaped purse along with it.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos here:

On the work front, Ananya is currently gearing up for Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter and last, the actress was seen in Pati, Patni, Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya is also gearing up for another film co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Instagram

