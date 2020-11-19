PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks like breath of fresh air as she gets papped post shooting with Shakun Batra

Ananya Panday will be seen sending the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra directorial.

Ananya Panday doesn’t need an introduction. She has been one of the most sought after newcomer and she has, undoubtedly, carved a niche for herself. The Student of The Year 2 actress might be just three movies old, Ananya has made sure to win a million of hearts to win hearts with her stunning looks and impeccable acting prowess. Interestingly, the young starlet has been making the headlines for her upcoming project as she has been roped in for Shakun Batra’s next directorial project.

The yet to be titled project also features and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. And while the team has begun the shooting and already completed the Goa schedule, Shakun Batra’s team is currently shooting in Mumbai. Recently, Ananya was papped after wrapping her shoot of the day. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was spotted leaving in her car. In the pics, Ananya was looked like a breath of fresh air in her yellow sweatshirt. She had completed her look with open hair locks and red coloured mask to keep the COVID 19 virus at bay. The diva was also seen waving at the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s recent pics.

To note, the movie will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with Deepika and Sidharth. Apart from Shakun Batra directorial, the Khaali Peeli actress will be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s pan India project which along with Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur. It is reported that the young diva, who is excited to be a part of the project, will be waling an extra mile and is learning Telugu language for the movie.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

