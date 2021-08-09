PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks chic, as she is snapped with her parents post shoot

Despite being just a few films old, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has managed to carve out a space for herself in the film industry. Ever since her debut in the helmed Student of the Year 2, the young actress has managed to stay in the limelight, and how! Going by her social media clout, her popularity among the younger generation is only increasing every day. Her Instagram handle especially, is full of fun glimpses from her personal and professional life, that keeps fans all the more engaged.

This afternoon, Ananya was snapped with her parents – Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, and the three looked like one happy family. They were at the Mumbai locality of Bandra when they got papped post a shoot. Ananya was seen in her stylish-best as she donned a beautiful beige outfit, that she paired with orange sneakers. Keeping her hair up in a ponytail, she accessorized the look with a chunky gold neck-piece. Both Chunky and Bhavana arrived in casual outfits as well. As the paparazzi clicked them from a distance, Ananya and her parents happily obliged them with smiling pictures.

Check out Ananya’s latest pictures here:

Ananya’s upcoming projects include the action film ‘Liger’ where she will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film scheduled to be released on September 9th, will be out both in two languages - Hindi and Telugu. She will also be playing a crucial role in Shakun Batra’s next, which stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The name of the film remains unannounced.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ananya Panday pampers herself with a face pack while staying home; Charmme Kaur loves her nails