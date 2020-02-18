PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks dreamy in a purple dress with some added shimmer at he Femina Beauty Awards

Ananya Panday continues to be her stunning self as she arrives at the red carpet of Femina Beauty Awards 2020. Check out the photos right here.

Ananya Panday is one of the most talked about divas in B-town and well, the actress, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, has been going places with all the work she has done and has ahead of her. Ananya's social media posts and photos from the so many events keep doing the rounds and that only adds to her glamour quotient. Right from her red carpet looks to her day to day outings, she always manages to have all our attention.

And today, at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Ananya looked everything dreamy in a purple ombre dress. While the outfit looks super chic and stunning, what added to the all over gorgeous look is all the shine and shimmer with those embellishments. She decides to do away with too many accessories and had a pair of earrings along with high heels. Her make up looked rather subtle while her hair was tied into a ponytail.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos right here:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, and next, the actress will be seen in Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also be seen in a film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

