PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks fresh as she kicks off a new week, Khushi Kapoor shells out Monday Motivation

A new week has kicked off for everyone and our Btown stars are also all charged up to take on whatever comes their way. Speaking of this, on Monday afternoon, two of the gorgeous star kids were snapped by the paparazzi as they headed out. We're talking about Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor. While Ananya has been in the headlines for her act in the Gehraiyaan trailer, Khushi has been spending time at home after her COVID 19 recovery. Now, on Monday, Ananya headed out for work and was snapped by paps. On the other hand, Khushi shelled out the right kind of Monday motivation as she headed to workout.

In the photos, Ananya was seen sitting in her car and heading out for work on Monday morning. As she came out of her building, the paparazzi caught up with her. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a white tee. With wet hair left loose, and no makeup, Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous. She smiled at the paps and obliged them with photos. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor was seen making her way to her Pilates class. Khushi opted to follow all COVID 19 protocols and posed for paps from a distance. She is seen clad in athleisure as she headed to sweat it out.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Ananya has been the talk of the town since the trailer of Gehraiyaan came out. Featuring Ananya with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapur and Naseerudding Shah, Gehraiyaan is a complex relationship drama. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. Besides this, Ananya also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

On the other hand, Khushi is gearing up for her debut in The Archie with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The film is being directed by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix.

