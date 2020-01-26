PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks pretty in her red dress at the Lions Gold Awards 2020

Ananya Panday, who is working in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, made a stylish appearance at the Lions Gold Awards 2020.

Ananya Panday is one of the most sought after star kids in Bollywood. The diva, who made her debut with ’s Student of The Year 2, has been the talk of the town ever since she hit the silver screen. Although the movie received a mixed response from the audience, Ananya certainly became the talk of the town for her acting prowess. Besides her fashion statements are also a thing in tinselvile. The young starlet clearly knows how to pull off every look with ultimate panache.

Recently, Ananya was spotted at the Lions Gold Awards 2020 and her red carpet appearance made our hearts swoon over her beauty. The diva wore a red colored knee-length dress with embroidery by the which she had paired with a matching red colored stiletto. Besides her open hair locks added to the beauty of her red carpet looks. Ananya was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi at the event. She was also spotted posing with child actor Saisha Bajaj who is seen in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes these days.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s red carpet pictures from Lions Gold Awards 2020:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. She is currently gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s production Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Besides, Ananya will also be seen in Siddhant Chaturvedi and yet to be titled project.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

