PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks pretty sans make up in ripped jeans and white tee as she exits a salon

Ananya Panday was snapped today in the city. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress kept it chic and casual in a no make up look for her salon session. Check it out.

In 2019, Ananya Panday stepped into the limelight and made her debut in Student Of The Year 2. Immediately, her spunk caught on with the youth and she managed to garner a huge fan following. With her recent hit film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya proved that she can give a mature performance too at a young age. Often her looks and style become the talk of the town and her cool Instagram captions often leave her fans in splits.

On Thursday evening, Ananya was snapped post a salon session in Mumbai. The gorgeous star opted for a casual look in a white crop top with blue denim ripped jeans and sneakers. The SOTY 2 star had a bag in her hand and her no makeup look added a chic charm to her overall appearance. As Ananya came out from her salon, she walked towards her car. The paparazzi caught up with her and captured her in the frame.

Ananya smiled and acknowledged the paps before leaving for home. Recently, Ananya returned from Wai, Maharashtra after shooting for Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The first look from the film was shared a few weeks back in which Ananya turned passenger for Ishaan’s taxi. Her scared look left everyone amazed. While shooting in Wai, Ananya shared some stunning photos from the sets of the film which left netizens in awe of her look. Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

