PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks pumped up for the weekend after a yoga session; Opts for a sporty and comfy attire

Ananya Panday, who will be next seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, was papped today post a yoga session in the city.

Chunky Panday’s darling daughter Ananya Panday has been the talk of the town ever since she has made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2. The diva is just three movies old in the industry but she has undoubtedly proved her mettle with her impressive acting prowess, stunning looks and fashion statements. In fact, Ananya has emerged as one of the most sought after newcomer of B-town and often keeps the paps on their toes every time she steps out in the city.

Interestingly, today was no different as the Love Aaj Kal actress was papped post a yoga session. The actress was all smiles as she was getting clicked by the shutterbugs. In fact, Ananya looked all pumped up post her yoga session and was ready to take on the weekend with a wide smile. The diva opted for a comfy outfit and was seen wearing a white coloured top which she had paired with navy blue coloured shorts and a pair of white sneakers. While Ananya had tied her hair in a high bun, she made sure to wear a mask and removed it only while posing for the paps.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli, will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s pan India project Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Co-produced by , the movie will be hitting the screens on September 9 and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

