PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks super chic as she pairs a red crop with ripped denims

Ananya Panday was snapped ahead of a movie screening today and she looked super chic. Check out the photos right here.

Ananya Panday is definitely one of the most loved star kids and ever since she made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, the actress has been the talk of B-town just as much. Currently riding high on the success of her ongoing film Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, the actress will be next seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter, and then, with and Siddhant Chaturvedi too.

Tonight, the actress was snapped ahead of a film's screening and well, she seemed to be giving out major festive vibes in that red crop of hers. She paired a red crop top with ripped denim and was all smiles as she posed for the paps. Also accompanying her was mother Bhavana Pandey, and they posed for photos together. Ananya waved to the paps as usual and greeted them too.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos here:

Meanwhile, about working with Deepika, Ananya got talking in an interview. She said, "I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wishlist now. The film is really of a different genre, where there will be some romantic drama. It's something that I haven't done before and I'm looking forward to."

