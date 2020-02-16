PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks undeniably pretty in breezy white salwar kameez as she returns to the bay

Ananya Panday has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she returned to the bay post attending an event in Assam. Check out her pictures.

If there is one newbie in the Hindi film industry who has been able to acquire a massive fan following within a short span of time, it is definitely Ananya Panday. The actress entered the world of films in 2019 with the movie Student of the Year 2 co – starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. She proved her acting prowess again in her second movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh which went on to become a huge hit.

Ananya Panday recently made a stunning appearance at the 65th Filmfare Awards which was held in Assam wherein she also won the Best Debut Award. As we speak of this, the actress has been spotted by the paparazzi as she returned to Mumbai finally after the grand awards night. Ananya opted for a comfortable and breezy all – white salwar kameez in which she was looking undeniably pretty. She wore a pair of matching sandals and left her hair open as usual.

Check out the pictures of Ananya Panday below:

As usual, the SOTY 2 actress flashed her beaming smile as she got clicked by the shutterbugs. On the work front, Ananya is all set and geared up for her next movie which is Khaali Peeli. She has been paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame in the action thriller. It has been directed by Maqbool Khan and is co – produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. The movie has been extensively shot in Wai area of Maharashtra. It is slated to be released on June 12, 2020.

